“At the bottom there is room“It has been surprising fans week after week. Now, the preview of today’s chapter, Tuesday, March 14, of the América TV series has generated different reactions among viewers due to the news that Kimberly gives Jimmy in front of Alessia In a conversation that took place in Francesca Maldini’s restaurant, Dalila’s daughter confessed to Joel’s brother that she is pregnant and that he is the father of the baby she is expecting After the revelation, the comments did not wait in social networks.

Fan reaction to Kimberly’s pregnancy

Some fans point out that the story of Joel and Verónica Miranda is being repeated in the first season. As is recalled, after finishing with “Niño Pez”, Verónica returned to Las Lomas to tell her ex that she was pregnant, while he was in a relationship with Fernanda de las Casas. That news caused Charo to invite her to her home along with her entire family. With the passage of time, the truth came out and she ended up confessing to Joel that she was not expecting a baby.

In the trailer clip, there are several comments questioning the script makers. “There is no other script. It is the same story of Joel and Verónica that in the end she was not pregnant,” wrote a follower. “‘There’s Room in the Back’ totally predictable this season,” another fan commented. “Avocado with the imagination of the writers,” replied another fan.

