The Gonzales gene of resurrection? With the returns of Grace and Lucho, fans of “AFHS” they think that Jimmy will be back soon Will it be true?

Jimmy and his potential death have shaken viewers of “Al fondo hay sitio”. The Gonzáles family mourns the death of her youngest relative, while Alessia prepares to tell her father the truth and honor the memory of her crush. With all the drama involved, some theories have been released, such as the possible kidnapping carried out by Claudia Llanos or that Mike Miller saved Charito’s son from the waves. However, fans don’t entirely believe that a real tragedy happened.

The Gonzales mourn Jimmy’s death in “There’s Room at the Back,” but one theory suggests that he might still be alive. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What happened to Jimmy in “There’s Room in the Back”?

The gonzales they went to the beach and Charito wanted to make sure Jimmy was close to her so he wouldn’t be in danger. At one point, her son went to play soccer with Richard Jr., but the ball fell into the water and he went to pick it up. He did not count on the raging sea to drag him away and the only thing that was left afloat was his bathing suit.

‘Charo’ was desperate to find her son, but Joel, ‘Tito’ and ‘Pepe’ found no trace of Alessia’s lover in the water. At home, the boy’s family has taken him for dead and we even saw Father Manuel giving a few words.

"There's Room in the Back" is expected to reveal what really happened to Jimmy. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Fan Reaction to Jimmy’s Potential Death

As we know, “At the bottom there is room” has previously resorted to certain ‘script holes’ to justify the return of characters who had died. The most recent case was that of Claudia Llanos for the current installment of the program. Will this happen with Jimmy? Some fans believe so, after all, his father, Lucho Gonzales, was “resurrected” up to 2 times.

In this context, TikTok has been filled with reactions regarding this situation, in which Lucho’s name appears as the perfect reference for the show’s writers to revive Jimmy (if he is actually dead, because it is possible to that there is a logical explanation).