kimberley and delilah they have done their thing in “At the bottom there is room” and now even the father of ‘Tokio de Lince’ has joined the América Televisión series. As you remember, the character played by Brenda Matos she returned to Las Nuevas Lomas to shock the Gonzales family with an announcement: she is pregnant with Jimmy. Of course, she is a lie, but she managed to marry the son of ‘Charito’ and even ‘proved’ that she is expecting a baby with a doctored DNA test. Clearly, the public response has been resoundingly negative.

Fans against “AFHS” because of this scene

the last chapters of “AFHS” 2023 The public did not like it at all. Among all the scenes we have seen in the last week, there is one in particular that unleashed the fury of the networks and killed the hopes of thousands: that of the DNA test. Specifically, there was a lot of tension over whether the writers would have Kimberly and her mom unmasked or if they would further extend this arc. Unfortunately, it was the latter.

In episode 186 of “There’s Room in the Back” 10 we still have Kimberly in the Gonzales house pretending she’s pregnant. This has led to Alessia ending up drunk due to heartbreak and being the protagonist of an accident with Cristóbal.

Alessia was drunk in "There's Room in the Back" and told Jimmy everything she was thinking.

Viewers are waiting for this subplot of the supposed baby on the way to end and, in fact, they seem to have their position very clear: until the hoax is over, they will only see the progress of the program, because, for many, it is no longer worth the worth looking at “filler” chapters.

“Definitely, ‘In the background there is a place’ died”, “I no longer see ‘In the background there is a place’ until the truth is discovered”, “The series no longer makes sense, “I only see the previews” and “It’s worse . It was so good”, are some of the comments that can be read in the new advance of chapter 187, published on TikTok.

There's still more drama coming up for the Gonzales in "At the bottom there is room" 10.