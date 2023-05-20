Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” are always aware of the details. For this reason, after revealing that Macarena would be released, after Mike deposited the money they demanded from him in the kidnappers’ account, in the preview of episode 224 of the national production, the followers want Joel, who helps the son of Anita Miller to rescue ‘Maca’, and the ‘backward Gringo’ are protagonists of a harsh scene similar to another that happened in one of the first seasons of the soap opera.

The fans demand that the son of Charo and the friend of Francesca Maldini live a dangerous scene in the wilderness where they are. This could happen if the abandoned car that you see when you arrive at the location that the captors sent you explodes. It should be noted that scenes like this have been starring characters like Miguel Ignacio and ‘La Gladys’.

“If an explosion does not appear like in the old days, I will give it up”“The car explodes like when Claudia kidnapped Oto”, “It’s a bomb”, were some of the comments that the followers of the América TV series left on social networks.

Miguel Ignacio and Raúl look for Oto

Next, relive one of the strongest scenes of season 4 of “At the bottom there is room”which was starred by Miguel Ignacio de las Casas and Raúl del Prado.

“In the background there is room”: cast

Charo Flores / Monica Sanchez

Teresa Collazos / Magdyel Ugaz

Francesca Maldini / Yvonne Frayssinet

Pepe Collazos / David Almandoz

Alessia Montalban / Karime Scander

Jimmy Gonzales / Jorge Guerra

Tito Lara / Laszlo Kovacs

Joel Gonzales / Erick Elera

Don Gilberto / Gustavo Bueno

Macarena / Maria Grazia Gamarra

July / Guadalupe Farfan

Cristobal Montalban / Franco Pennano.

