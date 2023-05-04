Will love be reborn in “At the bottom there is room”? The Gonzales family forgot ‘Charito’s’ birthday and ‘Koki’ was the only one who remembered. When she least expected it, the character of Mónica Sánchez came out to answer the door and it was nothing less than her ex-partner in front of her with a cake in her hand. At that time, the networks were filled with various reactions, as they believe that the América Televisión series would soon show the reconciliation of both ex-spouses. However, not everyone expected the guy with the hat and toothpick to show up.

‘Koki’ was the only one who remembered ‘Charito’s’ birthday in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: fans ask for the return of this character

When everyone forgot ‘Charito’s’ birthday, the house was left alone and someone knocked on the door. The intrigue did not last long and it was ‘Koki’ Reyes who was in Las Nuevas Lomas. Given this, viewers actually believed that it would be Raúl del Prado, the popular ‘Platanazo’, who would really return to “AFHS”.

Could there be any possibility that the ‘Platanazo’ returns to the series? Most likely not. This is because the actor who played him, Christian Thorsen, was fired and his departure occurred in the midst of controversial bickering with the previous producer of the program, Efraín Aguilar.

“I will never go back to open television, I don’t want to be part of the m*** that it has become. He has missed the shame,” Thorsen previously stated.

Efraín Aguilar and Christian Thorsen did not end on good terms after the departure of ‘Platanazo’ on “AFHS”. Photo: composition LR/ Pilar López/América TV

Where to SEE “In the background there is room”?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on the América TV channel, after the “EEG” program. To enjoy this fiction, it is enough to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

You may not know it, but you have the possibility to watch “Al fondo hay sitio” live and free online. To do so, you just have to access the official website of América TVGO, an online streaming platform that offers full episodes of past seasons.

