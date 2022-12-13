After Francesca and Diego Montalbán got drunk and made a scandal in Las Lomas, the new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” has shown the competition between the rich and the Gonzales family. For one of the stages, July and Teresa were about to show off in colorful costumes and display their modeling talent, but ‘Charito’s’ niece got tangled in her dress and fell.

Shame seized the girl immediately, but she soon realized that she had to get up so as not to attract more attention to her than she should and not make ‘Tere’ look bad; Furthermore, because of her platonic love, the young man Cristobalsaw everything.

July fell in front of her family and the Maldini-Montalbans. Photo: Capture of America TV

“AFHS” fans don’t want Catalina

Right at the moment when discomfort happened to be a perfect moment for a scene ‘Crisly‘ (the name with which fans have baptized Cristóbal and July’s ‘shippeo’), appears Catalina, the lover of Diego Montalbán’s son. Literally, she came running and went to kiss the character played by Frank Pennano.

July’s face changed to one of complete annoyance. For this reason, after this sequence, the networks have been filled with messages about how unbearable “Cata” has become in the program, especially when she treats July badly and spoils her approach with Alessia’s brother.

Next, we leave you some of the reactions of the followers on Twitter.

Fans of “AFHS” react to the presence of Catalina in the new chapter. Photo: Twitter capture

Fan of “AFHS” reacts to the presence of Catalina in the new chapter. Photo: Twitter capture

