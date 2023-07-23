The last seasons of ‘In the background there is room’ have brought new characters, but not all fans of the series America TV they are happy with their participation, above all, for two in particular. Is about Laia and Julywho, according to viewers, are boring and do not contribute anything in ‘AFHS’.

For this reason, through social networks, they have been compared with former figures who participated and earned the affection of the public. However, there is someone in particular who they eagerly ask to return and replace both the young Spanish woman and the niece of ‘Charo’.

What charismatic ‘AFHS’ character is being asked to return?

The fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ask for Monserrat to return. Photo: composition LR/TikTok/América TV

Tired of the attitudes of Laia and July, the fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ are asking in networks for him to return Monserratthe character played by the actress Melania Urbinawho said goodbye to the series in the eighth season.

The viewers’ comments express the following: “Claudia Llanos, I give you Laia and July as an offering, please, and in exchange you give me Monserrat”, “Get out with July, let Monserrat come back”.

Why do fans ask for the departure of Laia and July in ‘AFHS’?

Laia and July are considered boring by fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

This is due to the fact that, according to the fans, the characters of Laia and July take attributions that do not correspond to them, they do not like their attitude and consider them boring and unbearable.

The first reason is more because of “Charo’s” niece, since, in several scenes, she has been carried away by her emotions and has even gone so far as to yell at Cristóbal and claim him for returning to Laia when they only have a boss-employee relationship.