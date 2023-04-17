Jorge Guerra enchanted thousands as Jimmy in “At the bottom there is room”, but it is already the third version of ‘Jaimito’ that they present: the youngest of the Gonzales family was initially played by Aaron Picasso in the first seasons of the América Televisión series. Despite the fact that he auditioned for the new installments of the program, the actor could not reprise the iconic role of him, although that has not stopped him from trying to stay afloat in the middle at the expense of the character that once made him famous. . But that is precisely what has not gone down very well with the fans of the Peruvian production.

Does Aaron Picasso not surpass “In the background there is room”?

Aaron Picasso shined on “At the bottom there is room” a few years ago, but he has not been able to resume the path of success that being ‘Jaimito’ paved at the beginning of his career. With the return of the series to Peruvian TV, the artist has taken the opportunity to open a space in entertainment, either with covers of famous songs from the series, animating events with references to his previous role or revealing details of what the recordings were like. .

In this sense, he recently gave an interview to El Popular, a medium in which he commented that he has lost communication with his former colleagues from “AFHS”. “Maybe they have been forbidden to talk to me, I don’t know, but I’m not talking to them right now. Some have unfollowed me, that’s what they told me around,” she said.

Faced with such statements, the followers of the show made an almost unanimous request: to forget about the series. “The bug is already falling”, “He is obsessed”, “He is growing”, “Turn the page”, “He is already very sweet”, “Look for new projects, life goes on”, were some of the comments that users have left on Facebook.

Why didn’t Aaron Picasso return to “AFHS”?

Although now we see Jorge Guerra like ‘Jimmy’, Aaron Picasso he was able to reprise his role on the show. Although he passed a first virtual casting, it was when he passed a face-to-face audition that he was no longer contacted.

“People tell me: ‘Why didn’t you want to?’ No, I have wanted to, I have had the desire, but it has not happened. I do not know the reasons, but for my part I would have loved it because he is a character with whom I grew up, ”said Picasso.

