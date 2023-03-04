“I’m bored already”. Followers of “Al fondo hay sitio” do not forgive and believe that one of the founding characters of the series of America TV should be removed.

A new advance of “At the back there is room 10”, chapter 169, It has caused annoyance among the fans. Because? Let’s remember that Don Gilberto has met Eva (played by Diana Quijano) and everything indicates that something special can be born between them. A romance maybe. However, this possibility has not sat well with the rest of the gonzales family and one of the characters had a rather peculiar reaction, which has caused viewers to demand his departure from the América Televisión series. Who is it about and why do the followers of the plot no longer support it?

Fans of “AFHS” demand the departure of this character

Although Joel was listed as the most “unbearable” character of “AFHS”, another historical face of the program has become the new target of criticism. The context is as follows: in the aforementioned preview, we see that Don ‘Gil’ tells ‘Teresita’ that he wants to give himself a chance in love with Eva. Far from supporting him, the reaction of Richard Jr.’s mother planted a bittersweet moment in the scene.

“Dad, you are disrespecting his memory,” the figure played by is heard saying. Magdyel Ugaz regarding the deceased Doña Nelly. The man replies: “I have the right to rebuild my life.” This brief conversation has caused the fans consider that ‘Tere’, despite already being an adult, has not had an evolution in her personality. For this reason, messages are read that even ask for her departure from the plot.

“AFHS” fans criticize Teresa for her behavior and lack of development in fiction. Photo: TikTok screenshots

