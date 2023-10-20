Fans of Osasuna, which beat Granada 2-0, carried the Palestinian flag, in solidarity with the people of Gaza, according to pictures circulated by social media users.

Israeli striker Sean Weissman remained in Granada and did not move to Pamplona, ​​where his team played Osasuna, for security reasons, according to what his Andalusian team confirmed to Agence France-Presse.

According to specialized Spanish media, the only Israeli player in La Liga did not transfer with his team after an agreement with his club, which received recommendations from the authorities.

Weissman posted messages of support for Israel on social media after the attack launched by Hamas on October 7, before the former bombed the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli international was attacked on the Internet before his post was deleted.

Indar Guri, a far-left Basque group, posted a photo of a sign with a “Forbidden” sign on Weissmann’s face and the words “Weissmann out.”

Granada coach Paco Lopes said on Friday during a press conference that the player was “affected” by this context, but he is training normally. “It is a sensitive issue. I am against all wars.”

On Wednesday, the Spanish police deployed 700 policemen to accompany the match between Valencia and Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv in the European Basketball Club Championship, which was held without significant incidents.