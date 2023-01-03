It was supposed to be better than “Dark”, but finally “1899” has been canceled by Netflix, a news that feels strong for fans of the series and that they are now seeking to counter with a global petition. The creators, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, said goodbye through an emotional statement and thanked the interest of the people who supported them for a couple of years; However, his followers have not stood idly by. How to help so that the red N retracts?

an unexpected cancellation

“It is with sadness that we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed. We would have loved to end this incredible journey with a second and third season,” the show’s creators wrote in their farewell message.

In “1899” we follow the story of a ship leaving Europe for America with passengers who leave behind a mysterious past. Photo: Netflix

The production premiered in mid-November 2022 and promised to be one of the best series of the year, but it seems that Netflix executives were not convinced by the public’s response.

How to vote for the series to be renewed?

As happened with “Anne with an E”, one of the most beloved series by Netflix fans, now the followers of “1899” have promoted a campaign to save fiction.

Petition to renew “1899” on change.org. Photo: Change.org screenshot

This is a global petition in change.orga website where users can sign to protest against the cancellation and echo for the red N to reconsider its decision.

At the time this note is being written, the initiative has already reached more than 25,000 signatures and seeks to reach 35,000 to be one of the most signed.