If you thought the worst of internet shenanigans had ended with the reveal of Ganondorf’s new look in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomWe’re sorry to tell you that this was just the beginning.

It turns out that in the week since the game’s release, many, many people have fallen in love with a character other than the beautiful Gerudo, and it’s none other than the director of everyone’s favorite tech lab, Purah.

If you have not yet started your journey in Tears of the Kingdom, this could be a bit shocking. Wait, wasn’t that the 124 year old Sheikah of Breath of the Wild rejuvenated to look like a girl? Yes, the same. Only this version of Purah has continued with the redesign of the appearance that we previously saw in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity And, it seems that the Internet has been impressed.

There is a lot of fan art of Purah new to Twitter in just a week, more than we could have imagined, and the messages of admiration just keep coming. Here’s a small selection of what we’re looking at, keeping it as clean and safe as possible, but keep in mind that typing “Purah” in the Twitter search bar will reveal more edgy and probably NSFW images.

If purah speaks, I listen.

If purah thinks, I agree.

If purah has 1,000,000 fans, I am one of them.

If purah has 100 fans, I am still one of them.

If purah has a fan, I am that fan.

If purah has no fans, I am no longer alive pic.twitter.com/TEBLHcHdES —Marcy❄️ (@MarcysWinters) May 16, 2023

Im sorry Paya, Purah has my heart now pic.twitter.com/3kBEwVqa9A — Damona_Official (@BeanoswoahO) May 19, 2023

“Can i use your purah pad?”

“yea hold up lemme do something real quick”

#TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/FClLVCdF53 — Andy Cortez (didn’t pay) (@TheAndyCortez) May 17, 2023

I FOUND THE PURAH PAGES pic.twitter.com/vPJ2jxHPZs —getchy (@getchell__) May 19, 2023

Via: Nintendo Life