Fans of actor Ivan Rudakov, who died on Sunday, January 16, leave comments with condolences under the post of his father Alexei Rudakov, who announced the death of his son on Facebook.

Fans are shocked by the death of the actor and say that it’s hard to believe.

“Some kind of horror, which is absolutely impossible to believe … Light, kind, always cheerful and cheerful Vanya,” writes Valery P.

Natalia K. notes that it is impossible to find words that can mean something at this moment.

“There remains a bright memory! Hold on, dear ones! she emphasizes.

“Vanechka will remain in everyone’s hearts. He is wonderful. Hold on, ”Olesya D. echoes her.

“My sincere condolences, no words will console the loss of parents … And I can’t believe it. Children should not die … What a disaster. Blessed memory… Covid, stop, please stop,” said Valeria Ya.

Russian actor Pavel Trubiner noted that he and the deceased had friendly, partnership relations, colleagues “felt each other” on the set, and Ivan’s death was a real shock.

The death of Ivan Rudakov was announced on January 16 by his parents. The actor was 43 years old.

A day earlier, the father and mother of the actor said that he was in intensive care. According to them, he was in the 57th hospital of Moscow (D.D. Pletnev City Clinical Hospital) in an extremely serious condition: on a ventilator and unconscious, there were problems with the heart and lungs. All these are the consequences of the coronavirus transferred in the summer, parents noted.

Ivan Rudakov was born on October 19, 1978 in Moscow into a family of directors. After graduation, he entered the acting classes of Vsevolod Shilovsky. In 2005, his film career began: he played the rock singer Vlad Boitsov in the film Pops.

Filmography Rudakov has 44 films. Among the famous paintings are “Sklifosovsky”, “Frontier”, “Aleshkin’s Love”, “20 Years Without Love”, “The Lancet”, as well as the television series “Kitchen”. According to open sources, five more films with his participation were scheduled for release in 2022, they are at the production stage.