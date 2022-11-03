PlayStation fans are now manually listing the games leaving PlayStation Plus, as Sony removes its Last Chance to Play tab.

Last week we reported that Sony had seemingly removed expiration dates from PS Plus, with only one game listed in the Last Chance to Play tab.

Now that tab has disappeared. Rez, the only game in the tab at the time of writing, is still currently listed as a PS Plus game, but without an expiration date.

Ace PushSquare spotted, reddit users have listed a number of games that will seemingly be leaving the subscription service on 15th November:

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition

Mafia 3: Definitive Edition

ride 4

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

It’s unclear why these games in particular will no longer be available after this date.

Eurogamer has contacted Sony for confirmation.

Sony last week announced the next games to be added for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers.

And as financial reports have been released, PlayStation Plus subscribers are down by 2 million compared to last year, despite the revamped subscription service.

For a full list of games available on PS Plus, check out our guide.