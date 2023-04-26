













Fans make The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer for Game Boy and the result is remarkable | EarthGamer

What happens is that they made a commercial for the game, which has anime-style animation. The idea behind this is to recreate the one that Nintendo once released about TLOZ: Link’s Awakening for the Game Boy many years ago.

However, among the animated sequences they also added others that give a demake-style look to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That is, they imagine it as if he actually came out on the Game Boy.

The pixel art used is of a good level. It really feels like we’re looking at the next great Nintendo Switch game as if it came out decades ago. There are parts that players will surely recognize very well.

Especially since the vehicles that Link himself can assemble appear, with which he travels the fields of Hyrule, or in that case, the skies of this region.

To complement what was mentioned before in this promotional The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a box appears reminiscent of the ones that Game Boy games had.

The art reminds the handled in TLOZ: Link’s Awakeningand also one of these consoles adorned with allusive art.

When will The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom be released?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have its physical and digital release on May 12, 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

The price of the game will be higher than other titles on the console, which will be $69.99 dollars. With the price scale managed in Mexico, we are talking about $1,599 pesos.

In addition to the standard presentation, its collector’s edition, the Collector’s Edition, will be available the same day.

This presentation includes, in addition to a physical copy of the game, an art book with conceptual designs and a steelbook. It also comes with an Iconart poster and a pack of four pins.

The aforementioned comes in a special edition box. The suggested price of the collector’s edition is $129.99 dollars, just over $2,350 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. However, it costs more in the Mexican Republic.

In addition to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We have more video game information at EarthGamer.