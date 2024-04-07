













Jujutsu Kaisen It is currently one of the most popular anime and naruto It is a classic favorite of many. So a very talented fan of both (牙牙的包裹) decided to mix them in a single video and the result is spectacular.

What this person did was add the characters created by Masashi Kishimoto, such as Kakashi-sensei, Sakura Haruno, Sasuke Uchiha and more in key moments of the battles of Yuji Itadori and company.

Specifically, these special appearances take place in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. This is how Kakashi and Sakura appear, saving the life of Kento Nanami and confronting Mahito.

The latter takes an anthology beating but the worst for him comes later when someone else enters the scene.

However, it is better that you see it for yourself. It should be noted that this video lasts just over three minutes.

Someone who also enters the scene is the infamous Sukuna, who first has to face Sasuke. Only the latter already knows how to fight quite well, since he is the version of him. Naruto Shippuden.

This is why the King of Curses does not have it so easy to get rid of him. And towards the end of the video she has to face another strong adversary.

Surely the fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and naruto They could begin to debate who would win in this battle.

What stands out most in this video is the good editing work done by 牙牙的包裹, and the appropriate selection of the characters. naruto who enter the scene Jujutsu Kaisen.

As expected, there is no shortage of those who would like to see a second installment of this video with new editions.

But a job this laborious takes time and surely it took a lot of effort and dedication for the fan mentioned before to achieve such a result.

