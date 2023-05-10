It’s official that everyone is already pretty excited to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoma title that is shaping up to be one of the best of the year 2023. And that emotion has already begun to be noticed in the streets of NY, Well, the fans are already lining up to receive their copy of the game the minute there will be an official store.

From the past May 9, Some users reported that they are already waiting for a copy of the video game, with people camping in the middle of the street in the Big Apple, this in order to receive the copy the first second of launch. This includes those who just take the cartridge or who go all out like the Pro Controller and the sleeve of switches.

I made it to the #TearsOfTheKingdom lines @NintendoNYC ! 10am today till 10am Friday = 72 full hours. This will be the longest I’ve ever waited without leaving the line. Wish me luck! Day 1 vlog coming out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/neNQdJuyrv — Alex CND (@OfficialCND) May 9, 2023

Something worth mentioning is that this is a special occasion for the store NY, since they will sell the copies from 12 am in the morning for those who attend that place. So they can take their cartridge and play all night and thus not receive spoilers.

Remember that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the May 12 on Switch.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: All this follows the path of excitement for the game, in my case I’ll be waiting for the physical copy because I still don’t support 100% the digital part. If I had more money, the truth would be to buy it in that format to play it from Thursday at 10 pm.