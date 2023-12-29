Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Pyro fans are looking forward to the start of sales of New Year's Eve crackers. In Berlin, people sometimes wait for hours. However, little is known about the chaos night of 2022.

Berlin – The capital's residents regularly demonstrate that they have stamina when around 18,000 football fans gather in the stands of the Alte Försterei every other week. The stadium has almost exclusively standing room. However, a football game like this usually doesn't last much longer than 90 minutes.

However, it took much longer before many people got their New Year's Eve crackers in their hands. In Berlin A neat queue formed along Berliner Allee for the start of fireworks sales this year.

Fireworks sales have started: Hundreds are queuing in Berlin

The queue in Berlin-Weißensee stretched over several hundred meters on Berliner Allee around midnight on Thursday (December 28th). Time to checkout: around six hours. Some of them probably already saw the waiting time coming and took camping chairs, seat cushions and warm drinks with them. Footage from social networks shows this.

Firecracker sales started in Berlin: On average, buyers pay hundreds of euros for New Year's Eve firecrackers

For some the wait was probably worth it, but for the dealers it was definitely worth it. As the Picture and the Berlin newspaper According to reports, some pyro fans paid a small fortune for the firecrackers. On average it was said to have been several hundred euros. Some even paid four-figure amounts.

And so they were probably in line with the trend: with the exception of the two pandemic years 2020 and 2021, sales for New Year's Eve fireworks were always in the three-digit million range. In 2022, people in Germany will dig significantly deeper into their pockets than in pre-Corona times. This year, with sights like the one in Berlin-Weißensee, that is unlikely to have changed; despite numerous firecracker bans.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Sales volume 133 million euros 122 million euros 20 million euros 21 million euros 180 million euros See also Can Mercedes finally attack Max again with new sidepods?

Source: statistics.com

New Year's Eve cracker in Germany: Batteries are the most popular – the chaos night of 2022 seems to have been forgotten

Rockets, firecrackers, cannon blasts, firecrackers – the choice is huge. This year's race for fireworks appears to have once again been won by the fireworks battery. Compared to rockets or firecrackers, the batteries burn relatively long and colorfully.

Berlin and New Year’s Eve – there was something there. Right, that one Chaos night, as a number of violent revelers Rescue workers attacked in action. When asked about this, those waiting in Berlin-Weißensee don't want to know anything about it. “Fireworks are not designed to attack other people, this misuse harms the entire community,” said one person, distancing himself from the 2022 riots Picture. Of course, there are still concerns about déjà vu in the capital. (mg)