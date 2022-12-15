Although the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 is different enough from the 2009 installment that many fans have complained about the implementation of a gameplay element carried over from the title we originally saw on Xbox 360. In this way, players have demanded the removal of the perk known as “Last Stand”.

Despite the fact that Activision boasted the elimination of “Last Stand” in Modern Warfare 3many were surprised when this perk appeared once again in the multiplayer of the most recent installment of the series. This causes whoever has this item equipped to not die directly when receiving a lot of damagebut the player stays down, and is even able to get up once more, and continue playing.

In this way, social networks and the game forums have been filled with comments from fans demanding the removal of this perk. In general, it has been pointed out that this ability is unfair, and even compromises the missions of some usersas competitor removal cannot be completed properly.

Editor’s Note:

It’s strange that developers add elements that fans hate. Considering the public reaction, I wouldn’t be surprised if this element is removed entirely in the future. We just have to wait.

Via: Reddit