Genoa – The first day of free season ticket sales brought about 1,300 passes. Especially in the morning in front of the blucerchiato sales point in via XX Settembre long queues have formed, with waiting times of more than an hour. Numbers that come as no surprise to Marco Lanna: «After a very painful season – the words of the Sampdoria president – in which our fans have never failed to support the team, now there is a desire to return to the stadium, to be there, to continue to help the team and society in the restart and rebirth. Let’s start over, with a capital “A”, of course».

The number of subscriptions subscribed has risen to over 13,300. South Staircase sold out since last July 26, therefore at an altitude of 9,191. At the moment distinct and North are more or less equal, around two thousand. The grandstand, the most expensive sector, closes with about 200. But the race for season tickets will continue until August 18, even if an extension can already be foreseen. Subscribing is becoming the mantra.

Enzo Tirotta, reference profile of the South and of Blucerchiata fans, posted on social networks yesterday morning a photo of the queue in front of SampCity: «Unbelievable – he said – even the Sampdorians are subscribing. But then there are also happy Sampdorians, but then we can also tell of a Sampdoria that wants to be reborn».

It is then growing a nucleus of fans, especially young people, in the North Staircase: a large growth in subscriptions is expected there. Yesterday Federclubs dedicated a post in this regard, quoting the Cajennas, the group that for some months now has been igniting the fans of that sector of the Ferraris: «Now, at the gates of what must be the championship of rebirth, it is necessary that all those who can subscribe with love in the North and color it more and more with blucerchiato. Only in this way will it be possible to give concrete help to Sampdoria and to these magnificent boys. The battle will be tough, the Cajennas are ready, the show will not fail». But not only the Cajennas, just yesterday a new group of Dorian supporters saw the light, the Boys Sampierdarena, who will position themselves right in the North: «It’s our turn. This year we will be present in the north steps, seeking collaboration and support from the two groups already present, Cajenna and Marassi. We will put our hearts into ensuring that our team is supported in the best possible way. Let’s subscribe in many, none excluded. Come on Boys Sampierdarena! Forward, North Staircase!».

And an appeal to subscribe also came from the Club Sant’Olcese Marco Lanna, on Monday evening, before the opening of the free sale: «A simple but important concept: subscribe, get subscribed, get them to subscribe tomorrow (yesterday, ed ). Must be a day where the sampdorians respond to all the birds of ill omen, to all those who would like us dead, to all those who doubt us. We are the sampdorians! We are here and we will be there. Let’s show him!”

The goal of the subscription campaign aim for 20,000. In the year of the last B, with the fans disappointed and angry about that absurd relegation, season tickets had reached 17,042. It is true that the prices twelve years ago were more affordable, distinct 220 (now 350) and Nord 140 (now 200), and in addition there was the advantage of freezing the rate for the next championship, but the number of fans who then he regretted during the season he was up. Tickets sold for individual matches were many, even reaching the 25,000 total attendance at the Ferraris. And now Ferrero isn’t even there anymore. Anyone who didn’t subscribe for the former patron can do so again.