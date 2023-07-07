La Spezia – “Horrendous”, “it looks like a neo-Nazi symbol”, “offends the history of our city”. There is a city in revolt against the new symbol of Spezia Calcio. Many fans and citizens have seen different home team logos in the rebranding assonances with symbols that recall Nazism and to far-right movements. In a few hours, a series of comments was unleashed on the official Spezia Calcio page and on social networks.

The new disputed logo of La Spezia

One also snapped petition, on the change.org platform, to ask the property not to adopt the new symbol. “You can’t trample on like this a centennial symbol that made the history of Spezia Calcio” reads the petition. “We have created a logo that our fans can be proud of” is underlined in the company’s presentation video, which explains the composition given by a dominant eagle and the intertwined letters SC, to recall an anchor.In the meantime, the bipartisan outcry continues against the logo and the symbology that it seems to recall.