fSoccer Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt will receive a contingent of 3,000 tickets for the Europa League semifinals at West Ham United. The Hessians announced this before the start of sales this Wednesday. In the quarter-final second leg (3-2) at FC Barcelona, ​​around 30,000 Eintracht supporters came to the Camp Nou, although the club had officially received just under 5,000 tickets.

“Zero Tolerance Policy”

“Our fans are the most creative when it comes to getting tickets by any means. That was the way it was and will always be the way it will be,” spokesman Axel Hellmann said. Meanwhile, Barca President Joan Laporta spoke of “a disgrace that must not be repeated” and announced the introduction of personalized tickets as a consequence.

For Eintracht’s semi-final first leg in London’s Olympic Stadium on April 28 (9 p.m. in the FAZ Europa League live ticker), it should now be much more difficult for Frankfurt fans to get to the stadium in England. All applicants who receive an official ticket will be informed of the success of their application after the end of the sales phase this Friday. On the other hand, Eintracht “explicitly” warned against buying tickets from third-party providers or online platforms.



Almost like a home game: tens of thousands of fans of Frankfurt Eintracht in the Europa League quarter-finals at FC Barcelona

:



Image: EPA



“Fans of Eintracht Frankfurt with tickets for areas other than those intended and allocated for Eintracht Frankfurt will not be allowed into the stadium or will be expelled from the stadium,” the club’s statement said. This so-called “zero tolerance policy” was “expressly” pointed out by semi-final opponents West Ham. The second leg will take place on May 5th (9 p.m.) in Frankfurt.