Bandai Namco announced last week that its Closed Network Test for Tekken 8 is now open for registration.

It’s used the terminology of Closed Network Test previously, with Elden Ring for instance, but for Tekken 8 it’s created a logo with CNT on it.

It’s certainly raised some eyebrows among fans.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Announcement Trailer

Many responses to the logo suggest plenty of fans are doing a double take and reading it wrong.

Others have pointed to the use of “CBT” as a shortened version of Closed Beta Test by other games such as Guilty Gear and Street Fighter 6, an acronym which stands for cognitive behavioral therapy, or other things we’ll leave you to Google for yourselves.

Perhaps Bandai Namco wanted to differentiate itself from all that. Still, when read quickly, CNT is something of an unfortunate acronym.

If you too would like to “get an early step into the ring”, registration for the CNT is now open.

The CNT will be available across PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles from 21st July at 9pm until 22nd July at midnight. It will feature 16 characters and five stages to try out.

Register for the CNT on the Bandai Namco website.