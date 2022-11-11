Today was a very hard day for the fans of DC Comicsbut specifically to the followers of Batmansince he passed away kevin conroy, voice actor who voiced the character in the 1990s series. And now that nostalgia has reached many of the fans, some have remembered his favorite chapters and reveal them on networks.

Here we share the answers they gave to IGN:

S1E23. While investigating the disappearances of Gotham’s homeless population, Bruce Wayne is kidnapped and, suffering from amnesia, is imprisoned in a chain gang.

I watched this episode again with maturity and it’s pretty heavy. pic.twitter.com/ZlC6XeIUUH — DashxRendar (@israelxsoriano) November 11, 2022

I Am the Night great story that shows how much Gordon means to Bruce pic.twitter.com/X4GybRxf1T — Gaming Journeys (@JourneysGaming) November 11, 2022

If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?, I have always loved thar episode the dynamic between Riddler and Batman in it is incredible! Plus that scene in the minotaur’s maze is just so much fun 🐂 pic.twitter.com/0zSdDuYiIs — Dan Webb (@JournoManDan) November 11, 2022

All of them

Trial is the first piece of Batman media I ever saw that really questioned if what Batman is doing is the right thing, and it knocked it out of the park. pic.twitter.com/4ILcGOY5WO — Colin Stevens (@ColinDStevens) November 11, 2022

Remember that the animated series of Batman Is available in hbo max.

Publisher’s note: It is quite sad that the actor who represented the childhood of many has passed away. But at least his work will be impregnated forever in the version of the character that is most remembered.