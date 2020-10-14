Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the favorite couples in the B-town industry. Often the two are spotted together. At the moment, Alia and Ranbir are currently busy shooting the remaining shoots of their upcoming film Brahmastra. This is the first time both are going to share screen space. Meanwhile, fans have used the trending baby filter on both the stars on social media.

Fans created baby filter of Ranbir and Alia

Recently, fans used a baby filter on a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and made the picture viral on social media. Alia and Ranbir look cute as a child. Let us tell you that at this time Bollywood fans are making viral by making a small version of their favorite stars pair.

Baby filters of these people went viral

The fans used a baby filter on the picture of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and made the picture viral on social media. Right now, people are looking for stars in the baby filter.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

Alia and Ranbir’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Alia Bhatt has resumed shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’ and in the film ‘Shamshera’.