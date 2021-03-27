Probably the Season 2 from The Promised Neverland will go down in history as one of the worst adaptations of a manga as anime.

It is evident that the team in charge, under the orders of the responsible committee, literally tore apart the work of Kaiu shirai and Posuka Demizu.

They tried to compress the story of dozens of chapters into the animation, and the result was appalling. Nobody was satisfied with the result.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Disappointed Many

The last episode, which aired yesterday, is one of the most criticized. It seems that he was ordered to Cloverworks ‘finish it anyway’. So that was done in the worst possible way.

And the fans in Twitter they let their voice be heard. @KenXyro He expressed his annoyance by saying ‘[en] The Promised Neverland said the manga will speed up, so let’s finish it brrrr. The anime ended. Of course, most of the manga’s story was omitted. ‘.

The Promised Neverland: Wrapped in controversy and the ‘responsible’ disappear

This fan revealed the massacre that took place, adding ‘more than 140 chapters of content were adjusted into approximately 6 episodes. I hope that no other franchise receives this treatment ‘.

@TpnTroll declared ‘** my overall verdict for Season 2 **’, adding ‘what where how when where how why what when how where why’ and ending with an image of John Travolta confused by this mess.

The outcome felt forced, and it all went too fast

@SeaTacticsYT said something that many feel now. ‘Whoever was in charge of the production and decided to adapt this series in 24 episodes must lose their job. What an absolute failure and shame ‘, he highlighted.

@ PhantomVash808, for his part, he said ‘I haven’t even read the manga, but the ending of The Promised Neverland anime was just bad. #PromisedNeverland ‘. @wydcayne he pointed ‘Who is responsible for that ending?’.

Many want to know who authorized this dire denouement. @flexstylez highlighted something very obvious, saying ‘What was the point of introducing the demon queen and nobility? #PromisedNeverland? ‘.

@ Critically14 let see ‘good luck just in the anime to find out what this means #PromisedNeverland’, highlighting the visit of Emma to a demon and his dragon, which is not explained. There were several sequences without explanation.

@RinskArt, speaking of the Season 2 from The Promised Neverlandexclaimed ‘Can we all agree that #PromisedNeverland S2 never happened, and whatever we got was some kind of cruel joke?’.

@ fusrodah42 express ‘The last episode of #PromisedNeverland made me like:’ and added a GIF to show his regret. @ ppppetra2 finished off with ‘so many things were left unexplained so that sucks but wow that last part was sad #PromisedNeverland’.

It was really very painful what they did to the original manga, and hopefully these complaints reach the right ears.

Source.



