Dragon ball has not returned with the Super saga to television, but fans of Goku have been able to follow other adventures through Heroes.

The arch titled ‘Space-Time War’ presented us with a new universe created by Fuu, where several characters will play an important role.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes He also showed us a mysterious masked Saiyan, and after much mystery they finally revealed his identity to us.

This anime adaptation takes references from a video game of the same name, and if you were attentive to Dragon ball superYou will know that many characters appeared here first.

In a recent promo we got a closer look at this masked Saiyan and it seems fans got his identity right.

As you can see, this image shows a part of the face of this warrior, as well as a pink hair that as a whole reveals that it is Goku black.

Somehow Super Dragon Ball Heroes will bring back this character, who was defeated by Xeno in the anime.

The presence of this fighter will give an interesting twist to the plot, or at least it is what we hope.

Dragon Ball Super shows no signs of life

It’s been a few years since we saw the end of the tournament of strength, but there is no trace of a possible sequel.

We know that there is the necessary material to continue, since the manga features an entire arc dedicated to Moor and another one starting with Granolah.

We do not know how long the long hiatus of Dragon Ball Super will continue, but we hope that it will not take long to finish, because we need more of the Z warriors.

What do you think of this spin off based on the video game?

