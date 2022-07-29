One of the great unknowns for fans of the universe of DC in the movies it is the change of actors, since some have left by their own decision, and others were relegated from their roles. In the actor’s case Ben Affleck, it has always been mentioned that it will cease to be Batmanand now, once again, makes it clear that this fact is far from becoming something real.

Not long ago it was mentioned that he would have a role in Flash next to the star Michael Keaton. But this is not the last participation of him, because soon the fans of the world found out that Batfleck will also have his star appearance with Jason Momoa in the sequel to Aquaman , Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, source of emotion for many.

It was his own Momoa who gave the surprise, since he shared a photo of both in the studios of Warner Bros. Pictures. Here you can see it:

Given this, the waves of fans responded positively in Twitterleaving messages of relief and emotion for the arrival of Batfleck. Here are the best comments:

Me watching Ben Affleck return as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman 2 AND The Flash.

me seeing Ben Affleck is now coming back as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman 2 AND The Flash. pic.twitter.com/F5bAiIwmuG — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 28, 2022

Wow! Batfleck returns!

Will Ben Affleck be back in AQUAMAN 2 as Bruce Wayne? Music for my ears.

Ben Affleck is gonna be in AQUAMAN 2 as Bruce Wayne once again? Music to my ears 🥺🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vupx0Urarf — Block A 🃏 (@TheBlock_A) July 28, 2022

Remember that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom the next one opens March 17, 2023.

Via: comic book