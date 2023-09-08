Last week the excitement for Super Mario Bros. Wonder grew because a live show was released showing the different powers of the characters and game modes in which the online mode was finally revealed. And just said direct coincided with an event that would take place shortly after in the city of Seattle in the United States, we clearly refer to Nintendo Live 2023.

Inside this venue were shown things that impressed the company’s fans, including symphony concerts by Zelda and Mariogame tournaments like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate And till splatoon 3. However, what caught the most attention was a special demo of the latest installment of the mustachioed plumber and in view of this, the magazine IGN has asked people what they think of the game.

As mentioned, some have found the use of wonder seeds quite creative, which we have seen in action through the videos, and which have different effects depending on the scenario that the protagonists cross. In addition, they appreciate that there are a large number of characters to use, especially Daisywho was always relegated to secondary games.

Also, they have been asked which are the powers that have caught their attention the most, and of course that transforming into an elephant was going to be the most voted, to this is added that they have no problem with that Yoshi and Nabii be the easy way. What they look forward to the most is being able to gather with their family and friends in one place to enjoy the frenetic four-person gameplay.

Remember that the October 20 this game is released in switches.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: The excitement for this video game is going to increase completely, and it is obvious that we are going to enjoy each trailer until that moment in which we have the cartridge in our hands. Just a little over a month for us to enjoy this adventure.