In the short time that it has been “JB on ATVs”, this comedian knew how to stand out among the cast and become one of the favorites among viewers. In the same way, he already conquered the social networks for their funny performances in “The House of Comedy”, in which he acts with Dayanita and other street comedians. But who is this character? It is about the nice ‘Pepino’, the comedian who is breaking it week after week in the sketches of the Jorge Benavides program.

Who is ‘Cucumber’?

kille gonzalez rodriguez o ‘Pepino’ is a comic actor who became known on social networks thanks to his participation in “The House of Comedy”but his popularity grew when he entered by the hand of danny rosales to “JB en ATV” to take the place of her friend and colleague Dayanita.

He was born in Iquitos on December 7, 1998, grew up in poverty, but humor was never lacking at home. “My father is a very happy person, despite being born in a very precarious house. He has always been a joker with his neighbors, with his children and with my mother. For this reason, I participated from first grade in all the activities that were there,” said ‘Cucumber’ for the Republic.

This was the debut of ‘Pepino’ in the program “JB en ATV”

On Saturday, April 8, ‘Pepino’ debuted on “JB en ATV” and its first sequence dealt with a thief running from the police after having stolen a necklace. Immediately afterwards, he was seen talking on the phone. “I have called Mr. Jorge Benavides and I have told her that she should vote for her from there, I am better her. And Mr. Jorge called me and told me, what’s more, I’ve already signed my contract, until December I’m going to hit him hard here, “she said jokingly and hinting at Dayanita.

Users praise ‘Pepino’ in “JB en ATV”

The viewers and users who follow “JB on ATV” every Saturday were more than satisfied that ‘Pepino’ is the new pull of Jorge Benavides. In this sense, they fill him with praise on social networks.

“Pepino won over the public, he is very funny”, “Pepino the best”, “A new comedian was born”, “Pepino the best. Good choice, JB”, “he is super cute and funny. Never change ”,“ Pepino is improving his performance, thank you JB for giving him a chance ”,“ Pepino the best comedian, happy that he is with Jorge ”, are some of the comments from the public.

Happy users for ‘Pepino’ as a new member of “JB en ATV”. Photo: TikTok Capture

