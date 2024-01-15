It seems like a joke, but Elden Ring is one of the games that continues to generate expectations despite having been released almost two years ago, and the excitement for it has grown since it was released. Bandai Namco confirmed that there is a DLC called Shadow of the Erdtree in development, which by the way, does not yet have a confirmed release date. This has made any minor news become the biggest in the world, and that has happened precisely in the first month of 2024.

Through social networks, the user known as Ziostorm has found something quite peculiar, that is precisely that in the Steam of the game developed by FromSoftware The option has finally been found that will have some downloadable content. Given this, an expectation was created among fans, in which news of this paid content will soon be given, or that there will be a kind of sudden launch in which it will be said “available now” on the different platforms.

A new Elden Ring DLC ​​package has just been added to Elden Ring within the files for the first time since launch.

I'm not saying it's 100% Shadow of the Erdtree but… There's a pretty good chance it is. pic.twitter.com/1j6HCVfGQo — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) January 15, 2024

It is worth mentioning that among the fans there are also details, as they first wonder that the file size of the update in question should be leaked, something that has not happened so far, and that gives a sign that the announcement is not going to happen. . Also, there are no events that are going to happen soon in the industry, and the possibility of having the first advance somewhere like S is indicated.Summer Game Festthe only way to reach masses who are linked to the industry.

Remember that Elden Ring Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor's note: We may have an announcement soon, although since Bandai Namco wants to give its space to Tekken 8 in the coming weeks, it's more likely that things will happen sometime in March or April. We'll see if any surprise revelation is made at the end.