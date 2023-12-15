“I'm going to go back for a moment, I can't draw that air any longer.” Rancidness knows no bounds on Thursday evening at the sold-out solo concert of Till Lindemann (60) in Ahoy Rotterdam. The controversial singer of Rammstein shoots dead fish and dirty cakes into the audience, gags in the middle of the stage and shows revealing close-ups of vaginas, drug pills in anuses and vulgar strangulation sex. “We are used to a lot with Rammstein, but this really beats everything.”