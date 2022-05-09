As you know, throughout this weekend, several users reported serious problems with the servers of Xbox Live. For three days, gamers in Europe and the United States complained about the flaws, pointing to online DRM policies as the main culprit. An official statement was issued today which indicates that a definitive solution is on the waybut this only managed to infuriate players even more.

Through its official Twitter account, Xbox Support shared a message where it stated that their servers are already working correctly, and in the next few days they will have a definitive solution. This was what they commented:

“We have seen a significant improvement in the issue that prevented some users from buying and launching games. We expect a full mitigation in the coming days with the release of a new update.”

We’ve seen significant improvement to the issue that has prevented some users from purchasing and launching games. We expect full mitigation in the coming days with the roll out of a new update. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 9, 2022

So what is the problem? Well, to this day, several users continue to experience connection issues, preventing them from accessing their digital games, taking advantage of services like Netflix, or accessing the Microsoft Store. With this, the idea that DRM is still around today is a problem for more than one person.

Similarly, many are not happy with the idea of ​​having a “fix” in the next few daysarguing that Xbox should have fully resolved the issue by now.

“‘The following days’? What the hell is happening here?”

“Coming days”? What the hell is going on here? https://t.co/7rNu1RQxn9 — reprobate ↯ (@reprobate79_) May 9, 2022

“The only permanent solution.”

For its part, Xbox hasn’t mentioned what it means by a fix, but the removal of the DRM that many ask for is probably not the path that this company takes. You can learn more about this incident here.

Editor’s note:

It is sad that the good reputation of Xbox is affected by these types of decisions. Removing the DRM would be the permanent solution, but this is something the company will most likely never do.

