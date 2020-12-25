The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian-West shared a family photo and amused netizens. The post appeared on her page in Instagram…

The 40-year-old celebrity posted a photo from a vacation in which she posed with her mother Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, sisters Kendall, Chloe and Courtney, as well as the latter’s former lover Scott Disick. Celebrities were captured on the balcony against the backdrop of the mountains.

The subscribers of the TV star drew attention to the appearance of her older sister Courtney. In their opinion, the contours of her body were cut from another picture and superimposed on the frame using Photoshop. “Kourtney sparkles strangely, as if she was just attached from another picture”, “It feels like Kourtney was added using Photoshop”, “Why did you add Kourtney to the photo?”, “Ridiculous Photoshop,” the fans commented.

In August, fans did not recognize the Kardashian sister in a new selfie due to the abundant photoshop. Khloe Kardashian starred with her daughter Tru in her own house. According to users, she changed the shape of her face and enlarged her lips in a photo editor.