Model and former British reality show Love Island Chloe Ferry shared a candid image and puzzled fans. Relevant shots and comments appeared on her page in Instagram…

In a photo posted on the network, a 25-year-old celebrity is captured in full growth on the territory of the house. She was filmed wearing a white crop top, unbuttoned navy jeans with slits at the knees and beige sandals. At the same time, in the first frame, Ferry pulls up jeans with his hands. The publication received almost 80 thousand likes.

Fans found a ridiculous photoshop in the photo of the model and laughed at her. “Oh, this Photoshop on the finger near the waist”, “The only real thing in the frame is jeans,” “Professional retouching,” “The thumb is photoshopped,” they said.

In November 2020, an accidentally lengthened finger produced a photoshop on the waist of a Ukrainian model. Blogger Alena Omovich shared a picture in which she poses in a black suit, consisting of a crop top and short shorts. Celebrity subscribers drew attention to her long and overly curved finger.