Although thousands believed that the scene of Carmen and Claudia Llanos revived “At the bottom there is room”, the América Televisión series has not been able to avoid the great waves of hate from viewers. While it is true that Kimberly’s false pregnancy plot put the icing on the critics’ cake, the truth is that it only sharpened an almost unanimous complaint regarding this tenth season: the reuse of plots that, unfortunately, has caused iconic characters and new ones who entered to feel washed out.

“Al fondo hay sitio” has shown couples who, according to fans, try to imitate past relationships of other characters. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Fans against “There is room in the background”

Kimberly’s pregnancy made many remember at the same time that Joel suffered the same deception in the first seasons. Meanwhile, Cristóbal and July’s love affair resembles the story that Grace and Nicolás lived. Thus, these narratives and others have led many to believe that the writers have run out of ideas to spin new approaches for Gonzales and Maldini.

“The series is already dead”, “They are killing the main characters. No more ideas? The plot is very loose”, “Definitely the plot is too loose”, “It is getting worse and worse” and “Honestly, the novel is more boring and there are no emotions”, are some of the comments that can be read in one of the latest publications from the “AFHS” account on Instagram.

Fans of “There is room in the background” against the series for recycling the plot. Photo: Instagram capture

