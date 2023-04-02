













Fans fail again and harass Resident Evil 4 Remake actress | EarthGamer

In this case it was Lily Gao, responsible for giving life to Ada Wong. The claims that she suffered due to her performance reached such a degree that she had to close the comments on her Instagram account.

All because he received thousands of messages from people criticizing his performance in this new version of the game.

Gao was very excited to participate in the fourth installment of the Capcom series. But she had to proceed in that way and even hide replicas due to the toxicity of the fans.

We recommend: Resident Evil 4 comes with a bug that could erase your progress.

Some statements were of the style ‘you ruined the new version’ and continued with ‘i feel like i just wasted my money buying the deluxe edition for this VA [Actriz de Voz] will double Ada’. Another was a little more explicit.

Fountain: Capcom.

according to this person ‘your voice acting was horrible in RE4 Remake’. Then he added ‘She sounded super stiff, and she wasn’t seductive at all?’.

This person added ‘didn’t fit at all, OMFG [Sorpresa]I hope they don’t hire you as Ada’s voice actress for another game’.

But someone denounced the attacks against Lily Gao in Resident Evil 4 Remake saying ‘why are they acting like she personally tried to kill them?’.

what’s happening with ada’s VA in resident evil 4 (2023) is beyond unacceptable. Everyone has opinions about her according to their own experience about her, but going to her about her social media about her (and even past VAs of the character) to offend her is sickening and deplorable. respect lily gao and her work. pic.twitter.com/VxByjojlME —ada wong archives. (@archiveadawong) April 2, 2023

What is the cast of Resident Evil 4 Remake?

In addition to Gao, other actors and actresses participated in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The list of the main ones, in addition to the interpreter mentioned above, can be seen below:

– Leon S. Kennedy – Nick Apostolides

–Ashley Graham–Genevieve Buechner

–Albert Wesker –Craig Burnatowski

– Osmund Saddler – Christopher Jane

– Luis Sera – André Peña

–Jack Krauser –Mike Kovac

– Ramon Salazar – Marcio Moreno

–Merchant–Michael Adamthwaite

Fountain: Capcom.

There were also those who defended the work of Lily Gao. someone stood out ‘I loved her performance so much! I love that she is more stoic but still subtly playful with Leon. She is truly faithful to Ada’.

another said ‘People really need to relax, bullying isn’t going to do any good’and finished with ‘both actresses did stellar jobs and gave great performances to such an iconic character’. This situation is unfortunate.

In addition to Resident Evil 4 Remake We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.