On Sunday, January 9, 2021, the meeting between Puebla and Toluca took place, corresponding to matchday 1 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil. And although many already expected to see the debut of these two teams, the spotlights were taken by TVC Deportes, the television station in charge of transmitting said meeting.
And it is that although, TVC Deportes has been present in the Liga MX Femenil since the first days of this project, lately they have left much to be desired with their broadcasts. Particularly for this match, because when fans tuned in to their channel expecting to see the game, they came across a basketball game.
This situation greatly irritated the fans who protested with everything on social networks the lack of commitment on the part of the channel. And it is that the viewers had to wait for the basketball game to conclude to be able to see the match between Puebla and Toluca that in the end ended with a 3-1 victory for the visitors after Stephanie Baz, Karla Martinez and Karen Becerril were in charge to score for the Diablas. For Puebla, Dulce Martinez was the scorer.
Thus, a Sunday morning women’s soccer was stained by the displeasure of the fans after the situation that occurred with TVC. Which leaves us a lot to be desired, as one expects the commitment to broadcasting to be as high as possible.
The possibility was even discussed for all teams to offer an alternative transmission on their social networks like teams like Tigres and Xolos Femenil do. In this way, in these situations, the fans are not left without the possibility of seeing their favorite team.
What do you think? Should there be more commitment on the part of the broadcasters towards their respective teams? What would be the best solution for this type of situation? We read them.
#Fans #explodes #TVC #Deportes #Puebla #Toluca #Women
Leave a Reply