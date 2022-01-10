12 & # 39; Everything quiet for him? Cuauhtémoc, well, let’s go down 0️⃣➖1️⃣

How are you doing, my @TVCDeportes?? Everything okay with him ???#LaFranjaQueNosUne? pic.twitter.com/R1QmAE07QU

– Club Puebla Femenil? (@ClubPueblaFem) January 9, 2022