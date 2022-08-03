Several photos show Charlotte today looking at the sports matches smiling, surprised, bored and full of excitement. She attended the competition with her parents William and Catherine and Prince Edward and Sophie. Followers immediately draw the comparison with Charlotte’s 4-year-old brother Louis, who also couldn’t keep his face straight during Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.

Charlotte, however, was less crazy than her younger brother. During the celebration of his grandmother’s anniversary, 4-year-old Louis was called to order several times by his mother laughing because he stuck out his tongue or pulled another crazy face. “We loved it, Louis in particular,” said William and Catherine after the celebration.