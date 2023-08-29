Enthusiasm was unleashed after the announcement of the Belgian’s arrival. Many recognize the central role of Dan Friedkin. At least 3,000 fans are expected to welcome Big Rom

Emanuele Zotti – Rome

An ending worthy of a colossal. Exactly the kind of film The Friedkin Group loves to produce more than any other. In this case there seems to be no more suitable title than “Field of Dreams”, borrowing that of the film that won two Academy Awards in 1989. This time, however, the protagonist is not Kevin Costner – obviously – but Romelu Lukaku, the centre-forward who in the last week he has suddenly rekindled the enthusiasm of Roma fans at the end of a transfer market which for more than one person risked ending without fireworks. And instead, as in the best films, the twist came at the end, thanks to the negotiation set up on the sly by Tiago Pinto and completed thanks to the decisive intervention of the Giallorossi owners. Because behind a great cinematic success, in addition to the right cast and a protagonist capable of attracting the public’s attention only thanks to his name – in this case that of the Belgian striker – there is always a great director. A role that Dan Friedkin has undoubtedly carved out for himself in this affair, the president capable of giving yet another emotion to an entire fan base while always (or almost) remaining behind the scenes. See also Mourinho's wall holds up: Roma stop Bayer and fly to the final!

FRIEDKIN STYLE — It is no coincidence that tomorrow, when Big Rom will be welcomed at Ciampino by thousands of Roman fans anxious to see him at the center of the attack by José Mourinho’s team, it will be Dan himself who will pilot the private jet that will take the Belgian to his new city. It is in fact the “signature” of the number one of the club who, as already happened with the landings of the Special One and Wijnaldum, was personally involved in bringing the Roma fans the “gift” expected throughout the summer. In this case Friedkin, after taking off from Luton, will head for Brussels to pick up Lukaku before leaving for the capital where he will land around 5pm. Almost a cherry on the cake to crown an operation that until a few days ago seemed almost impossible at everyone. See also Revealed the reason why another striker would no longer arrive at Cruz Azul

THANK YOU PRESIDENT — A well-known style that of the Friedkins – a few eloquent words and deeds – which conquered the Roma fans. Just take a ride on social networks to realize it. In addition to the thousands of tweets and comments dedicated directly to Lukaku, there are many reserved for American ownership. In addition to the classic “Thank you, president” there are also those who focus on the impact that the arrival of the US tycoon has had on the fate of Roma: “Dan Friedkin came from nowhere and brought Mourinho, Dybala and a trophy. And now Lukaku”. In short, round of applause.

FORBIDDEN DREAM — In addition to thanking the Friedkins, the thoughts of the Giallorossi galaxy are all for Lukaku. The center forward capable of shifting the balance of the squad and catapulting Roma into the group of candidates for a place in the Champions League. But there are also those who are not satisfied and aim for the coup: “With #Lukaku, Roma take an automatic leap forward in the standings. He has to fight for the Scudetto.” A synthesis of the thoughts of dozens of fans who on the web continue to celebrate the Belgian’s imminent arrival at Fulvio Bernardini. In the meantime, tomorrow there should be over three thousand people who will move towards Ciampino and Trigoria to welcome Big Rom. Waiting to see him in action and understand if Roma will really have the strength to aim for the title with the Belgian. In the meantime one thing is certain: with Lukaku the fans can really dream again. See also 'Not even Rueda explains what is happening with the National Team': FCF director