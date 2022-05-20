This week a much longer trailer was revealed for multiversea game that brings together the most important franchises of Warner Bros. so that they face the style of Super Smash Bros. That made many fans excited about the revealed characters, including the Iron Giantbut there are some who do not like this inclusion.

The original message of the 1999 film starring this robot tells us that violence is wrong, an ideology that followers use to justify that it should not be included under any circumstances. However, most people agree to see him on campus, especially since he meets his great hero in the trailer. Superman.

Faced with these complaints, the game director, Tony Huynalready spoke about it and commented to the media pc gamer the next:

First of all, it is an alternate universe. The characters are drawn from everywhere. And also, if you understand the history of the Iron Giant, there are multiple extant ones. And it is an assembly line of different models. Having said that, the backstory on the website is that he is learning from Superman, who is his idol. And the hero uses his powers to protect people. And our game is focused on cooperating and protecting your ally.

This explanation implies that the Iron Giant is still good, although this time he is learning from one of the emblems of DC, who is characterized by fighting for justice. Some followers called this explanation ambiguous, but perhaps they had in mind using other robots as a reason.

Remember that multiverse will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: pc gamer