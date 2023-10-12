Fans think they might have found out who the new actor is for Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In June, Nintendo revealed a new platform game Mario 2D side scrolling called Super Mario Bros. Wonder. While a section of the internet was captivated by the new game power-up that transforms Mario and his friends on elephants, other fans with keen hearing were distracted by how “strange” the Italian plumber’s various jabbering sounded in the trailer.

Nintendo confirmed in August that the veteran voice actor of Mario, Charles Martinetwas retiring from the series, moving into an honorary role as “ambassador of Mario” to the company. Now a fan of Mario claims to have committed what young people call a “genius crime” to find out who the new unannounced voice actor is for Mario.

According to Video Games Chronicle, an anonymous 4chan user claims he purchased a “kiosk demo” of Super Mario Bros. Wonder from a retail store in the US and hacked it to obtain previously undisclosed information. On Wednesday, the anonymous user posted images of an unverified list of voice actors, which was leaked on other websites such as ResetEra and Twitter.

Although the list gained some credibility thanks to attached screenshots of previously unseen levels supposedly from World 1 of wonder, did not specify what roles the aforementioned actors would play. This led to an online investigation by fans to narrow down the chances of the actor who will play Mariocrossing the previous works of each actor.

After Famiboards user MondoMega narrowed down the list to 21 people by removing any cast member names from Mario who was a woman, a foreigner or had previously participated, the list of possible Western actors for Mario It was reduced to just two: Kevin Afghani (Arnold of Genshin Impact) and Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger of Arcane). The predominant theory in this improvised ARG of the actor Mario in wonder is that the plumber’s new tone is probably Wingert’s.

Why Wingert? As VGC points out, Afghani’s performance as Arnold sounds similar to the talking flower from wondermaking veteran voice actor Wingert the likely choice for Mario in wonder. After quickly listening to Wingert’s demo and discovering that he has played a wide range of equally energetic characters throughout his career, from Baki Hanma’s Kaku Kaioh to Shu Amiguchi from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and practically all the characters in the game Kung Fu Panda: Legends of AwesomenessI wouldn’t be surprised if it was the new voice of Mario. Additionally, Wingert’s high-energy tone of voice fits well with the intrepid plumber in Nintendo. Of course, we will find out on October 20 if Wingert is in fact the new voice of Mario or if a group of internet detectives got excited over nothing.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: They are cannons! My obsession doesn’t reach that far, but this is what an ultra-fan does. I can’t wait to confirm if they are right.