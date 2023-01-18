Not long ago the anime of Nier: Automata, which has pleased the fans of the franchise, either in the narrative or also in the part of fluid animation. For its part, there are codes in commercial breaks, and that is something that worried the followers who began to investigate them quickly.

These codes appear with combinations of letters and numbers, which can seem confusing, but that does not stop people from investigating them on command. Even with how complex they can be, they somehow found the answer, and apparently they are complementary phrases to the title of each episode.

These are the messages that the fans discovered:

Episode 1: “An android is a being that repeats life and death.” “Will the reincarnation chain bring salvation or will it collapse?” Episode 2: “How is it different from human intelligence?”

These types of messages could have some kind of deeper meaning, so users are going to decipher each and every one of them until all 26 episodes are released online. It is worth mentioning that it has been said that the chapters will be separated into two batches, so the wait to reveal all the messages will take time.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Personally I have not seen any episode of the series, and I want to wait for all of them to be released, that is because I do not want to pay Crunchyroll for several months. Better just a month and I throw myself the marathon of chapters.