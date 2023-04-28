the sleeve of Dragon Ball Super has been following his own version of the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroand fans couldn’t help but notice a curious detail missing from the big debut of brolly in the last chapter of the manga. While the manga of Dragon Ball Super has briefly addressed the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the fighter himself has yet to make his own appearance on the pages of the manga. So it was exciting to see brolly doing his full introduction to the manga from Dragon Ball Super in the current arc of superhero.

the sleeve of Dragon Ball Super is now working on his film adaptation Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroand the new chapter of the series officially introduced brolly to manga canon, as he and Goku have begun training on Beerus’s planet (prior to Goku’s potential rematch with Frieza now beyond the level of the gods). But it seems that brolly is losing a key aspect of himself, as fans note that in the final cliffhanger of the new chapter of Dragon Ball Superto brolly he is missing his scar on his cheek.

Toyotaro forgot Broly’s scar in case you haven’t seen it mentioned a million times in the last 24 hours. Lol. pic.twitter.com/ZLKF3Pf3lt — The Scholar (@SaiyanScholarGT) April 21, 2023

It’s not the most noticeable bug in the world, but it’s something fans can’t help but notice since it’s displayed so prominently in the final panel of Chapter 92 of Dragon Ball Super in general. Added to this, the fact that brolly now call Goku “Son Goku” instead of Kakarot, fans couldn’t help but notice that this fun piece was missing.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: Poor Toyotaro, the best that can come out of this is that it will surely be corrected in future editions and these first editions will be worth a fortune later.