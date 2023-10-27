This week has been one of unexpected surprises, given that a first look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eaterrecreation of the third game of this beloved saga that will run on a state-of-the-art engine, that is, in Unreal Engine 5. And although there have been positive comments from the public, there are some others who are not so convinced with the graphic leap that has been made.

Some specialized media have compiled the reactions of the fans, capturing comments such as that it could have been done a little better, or that they removed the original part with which the game Playstation 2 It was so surprising at the time. There are even those who mention that it has a somewhat generic appearance, which is not very different from the independent releases that arrive week after week. Steam.

That may mean that it would still have issues to be polished, at least so that it can meet the expectations of the public in question, and in the end it has only been a demonstration of what they are going to do with the franchise. There is still no confirmed date for the video game, but it is possible that it will arrive at some point in 2024, although we would also have to wait for the plan that is in place. Silent Hill.

In news related to this espionage franchise, users have worked on making improvements to the recently launched collection, as it is missing some details such as the higher resolution for the installments of ps2. If you want to know more about this news, we invite you to click on the following link.

Remember that Metal Gear Solid Delta is in development for Ps5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: According to me it looks good, and I don’t have many complaints about the game, in fact I don’t know what really looks bad. It looks like a carbon copy of the PS2, but now with totally sharper graphics.