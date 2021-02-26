American actress and fashion model Demi Moore has shared a new photo on her page in Instagram and surprised fans with changes in her appearance. A related discussion appeared in the Daily Mail.

The 58-year-old celebrity is captured on the online footage sitting on the floor in her apartment among scattered things. She is wearing a brown sweatshirt with a white pattern, blue jeans, and a leopard print beret and glasses. “Spring general cleaning or a chance to play dress up?” – she signed the post, which got almost 60 thousand likes.

Netizens did not recognize Moore in the photo due to the overly smooth skin on his face and the absence of wrinkles. “A completely different person”, “This is the most photoshopped photo I’ve ever seen!”, “Changed beyond recognition”, “What a pity, now it looks very strange. She has an irregular mouth shape. With her money, one could hire a better surgeon “,” Oh my God, this is no longer good, she ruined her face! ” They said.

On January 27, Demi Moore took to the podium in a black satin suit, consisting of flared trousers and a top with a deep neckline and bare shoulders. The fans’ attention was drawn to the “new” face of the model: they spoke on Twitter about the possible plastic surgery of the model. “Is it really Demi Moore … You can’t recognize her”, “Unfortunately, but it looks like she also reshaped her face,” they were indignant.