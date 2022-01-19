Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has the industry upended in a way not seen since Xbox’s parent company acquired Bethesda. Now, similar to that occasion, fans demand that Sony and PlayStation respond with some similar movement.

Through social networks, fans have asked Sony to make a similar move, and decide to buy a high-end studio. Names such as Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Konami, SEGA, Epic Games, and Take-Two have circulated among the opinions of the players.. However, PlayStation remains silent.

“It certainly looks like Sony needs to step up its acquisition game. I love your first party studies, but today’s news shows a strong trend. Not that I particularly want this future, but if it’s a full-fledged arms race, Sony needs to buy a powerhouse like Square Enix quickly.”

“Xbox just bought Activision. Mr. Playstation go buy SQUARE ENIX quickly to compete!”

“RockstarGames would be a better option. They have better IP addresses than Square, whose only good IP addresses are FF and Tomb Raider, which is basically Uncharted.”

Sure, PlayStation is no stranger to studio acquisitions. Just last year we saw Bluepoint Games, Nixxes Software, Housemarque, Firesprite and Valkyrie Entertainment join this family. But nevertheless, it seems that the fans have forgotten about these movements, and they are only targeting high-end companies.

On related topics, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard caused Sony’s stock to fall to its lowest point since 2008. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West.

Editor’s note:

Fans have to understand that Sony is not in a position to make moves similar to Microsoft’s. Although buying Square Enix would surely benefit PlayStation, the company has made it clear that they don’t need to do this, as their own exclusives are capable of moving console units, something that isn’t the case with Xbox.

