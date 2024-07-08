One of the most anticipated games of the second half of the year is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomthe first game created by Nintendo where Zelda is the protagonist. Although we already have some information about this title, Many are wondering if a Princess Amiibo will be available in the future, something that many wish would become a reality.

On the official game site in Japan, it is clearly mentioned that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will have Amiibo support, meaning that the figures from the series that we have seen over the past 10 years will be compatible with this title. However, fans are not happy about this, and They hope that a specific Amiibo for this release will reach our hands in the future..

Although there is no official information at the moment, this is not impossible. Although the series of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been Nintendo’s main focus, some titles have enjoyed their own figures. One of these is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, hence The possibility of seeing a Zelda and Link Amiibo in the style of Echoes of Wisdom and the remake of Link’s Awakening.

However, there is an important point to consider. Beyond the series of Super Smash Bros. UltimateAmiibo have functioned as keys that provide access to certain additional items. An example is Skyward Sword HD, where the figure of Zelda provided a fast travel. So there’s a chance something similar could happen with Echoes of Wisdom.

We can only wait to see what Nintendo’s plans are for this title. We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It will arrive on Switch on September 26, 2024. In related topics, this is how this title would look in the style of Tears of the Kingdom. Similarly, this is the relationship between this installment and the series.

Author’s Note:

An Amiibo in the style of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom That would be awesome. The character designs already look like little figurines, so it’s strange that Nintendo hasn’t taken advantage of this opportunity so far.

Via: Evil Janter