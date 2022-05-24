A fan created a Starfield demo based solely on the static images they revealed, and making use of his mastery with Unreal Engine 5.

Terrible Childwho long ago gave something to talk about to show us a version of Cyberpunk 2077 in this graphics enginereturned with a new video, this time, dedicated to one of the most anticipated games of Bethesda.

As this title was delayed until 2023, decided to create his own demo to imagine what the universes of Starfieldand the result is quite good.

As you can see, the final product is quite convincing and easily could pose as an official Bethesda trailerbut it is actually made up of several different products.

Terrible Child He especially emphasized that this is just a video project and not a working video game, so don’t get too excited.

In the description of this video, the creator shows where he took the assets necessary for its creation, all available in 4K.

It looks too good to be real. Image: Enfant Terrible.

Starfield demo could be seen in less detail

Although this video made us dream of a graphic technology that shows impressive effects, the final game will most likely not look like this.

The main reason is that this title it is not developed with Unreal Engine 5but with the Bethesda’s Creation Engine 2a new engine that is also working The Elder Scrolls 6.

This is all we’ve seen so far. Image: Bethesda.

Starfield will arrive sometime in 2023, when the development team feels they are ready to give players the best experience with the fewest bugs.

Although the expectations for this space-themed game are high, it is best to wait until they show something much more grounded.

Do you think that Starfield will look similar to the video created by Terrible Child? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.