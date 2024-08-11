Dragon Ball Not only is it one of the most important anime and manga in the Japanese industry, but it has also served as the main inspiration for hundreds of fan-made works. One of these took on the task of creating a short film that has become one of the most popular animations starring Goku and company.

In 2022, the animator known as Naseer Pasha, published his Dragon Ball short, which took him years to make a reality, mainly because I didn’t have the budget to make this vision a realityFortunately, their hard work had positive results, and that is something we can clearly see.

Here we can see a confrontation between Goku and Milk, similar to the one we saw during the last arc of Dragon Ball. However, the story progresses in a totally different direction when Broly arrives on Earth, followed by Vegeta. Eventually, The three Saiyans begin an epic fight. In related news, Bandai Namco announces a new Dragon Ball MOBA game. Likewise, the voice of Mr. Satan has passed away.

Author’s Note:

This is a great piece of work by a group of dedicated fans. Considering this work is from two years ago, it’s likely that Toriyama was able to watch this short, something that would surely make him proud of his legacy.

Via: Naseer Pasha